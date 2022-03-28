LEGALIZING MARIJUANA: Ashland residents set to vote this spring

ASHLAND, WI. (KBJR 6) - During the upcoming spring election, voters in Ashland will be joining growing conversations about the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin.

“It is an advisory referendum to the state letting our elected officials know that we support the legalization of marijuana in the state of Wisconsin,” said Ashland City Councilor Eric Lindell.

Lindell said with a new state assemblyperson and state senator up for election, now is the time to have this conversation in the community.

“I think it’s important that we make our voices heard down in Madison loudly and very clearly,” he added.

Craig Sutherland, a former Superior city councilor, is a co-owner of family business Sutherland CBD.

He said he is an advocate for the legalization of both medicinal and recreational marijuana use.

“So what you see Ashland doing, is being a voice for an advisory referendum,” Sutherland said. “It does send a strong message to Madison, which I support 110%.”

Sutherland said there are many benefits to legalizing marijuana, especially for medicinal use.

“If Madison would change gears a little bit and go this direction, it would be huge,” he said.

This is how the referendum will appear on voters’ ballots:

“Should cannabis: (Please select only one of the alternatives below or your vote will be invalid)

(a) Be legal for adults, 21 years of age and older, recreation, or medical use, taxed and regulated like alcohol, with the proceeds from the taxes used for education, healthcare, addiction recovery services, and infrastructure in Wisconsin?

(b) Be legal for medical purposes only and available only by prescription through a medical dispensary?

(c) Remain a criminally illegal drug as provided under current law”

Lindell said he is voting yes for option A.

“It’s causing a strain on our prison system,” Lindell said. “It’s causing a strain on our legal system. It’s time we legalize this.”

The Spring election in Ashland is on April 5th.

