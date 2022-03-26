Two people arrested in ongoing drug investigation

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Duluth police and the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (LSDVCTF) arrested two Duluth residents on pending charges of 1st Degree Drug Sale Charges Friday afternoon.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, the LSDVCTF executed a search warrant of a home near East 6th St. around 1:45 p.m. Friday. During the search, investigators with the LSDVCTF arrested a 29-year-old.

During a traffic stop near the home, officers arrested a 33-year-old who had probable cause for arrest.

$1,685 in cash, drug packaging, and other evidence of drug sales were seized by the LSDVCTF. Investigators also found 52 grams of heroin/fentanyl with the assistance of K9 Vili.

