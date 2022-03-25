‘Two new fuzzy bobbleheads’: Baby bald eagles have hatched!

MINNESOTA-- “Right on time” the Minnesota DNR said about the two chicks that hatched on their popular EagleCam.

The first chick hatched on Tuesday, March 22, and the second on March 24, and it was all caught on camera.

Because of the cold, windy and wet weather, DNR officials said, the parents had been sitting very tight and keeping the nest aerated in order to keep their young warm and dry.

There is now a cache of food at the nest for feeding the two hungry mouths.

According to the camera footage, the male has delivered a muskrat, a pigeon, several fish and a large portion of a deer carcass.

DNR also said you will now see lots of “bonking” on the head of the new chick from the older chick due to “nest competition.”

As the two continue to strengthen their neck muscles, they look like little bobbleheads trying to get food.

Take a look for yourself, WATCH HERE.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.