MacKenzie now running uncontested for Ashland mayor

ASHLAND, WI. (KBJR 6) - Voters in Ashland will cast their ballots for their next mayor in April.

In an email Friday, candidate David Mettille said he’s no longer pursuing that seat.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I made the difficult decision to suspend the campaign to focus on the priorities of health and family,” Mettille said.

While Mettille’s name will still appear on the April 5 ballot, this news leaves Matthew Mackenzie as the only candidate running.

MacKenzie has an extensive history with local politics in Ashland.

“I’ve served on both the city council and county board and most all the committees you can think of,” said MacKenzie.

If elected, MacKenzie says he plans to work with the council and other city leaders to highlight Ashland’s assets.

“Make Ashland the destination,” he said. “Not a drive-thru.”

Adding he also would like to review the city’s spending to maximize the effect of each dollar.

“It’s no secret that things are getting more expensive and money’s getting harder to come by,” he said.

To that end, he said he would not support any tax increase without a public hearing and public support.

He said he also wants to prioritize scheduled maintenance of infrastructure in the community but more than anything, he wants to lead by example.

“I want to be respectful, open, transparent,” he said. “And hopefully develop a cohesive team with the common council so we can be more productive and efficient.”

As for David Mettille’s campaign suspension, MacKenzie said wishes Mettille and his family well.

Mettille and Mackenzie were both the highest vote-getters in the primary earlier this year.

Current Ashland Mayor Debra Lewis decided not to run again.

