Advertisement

City of Duluth launches new online service for residents to report problems

Duluth Lift Bridge
Duluth Lift Bridge(KBJR)
By Nora McKeown
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - As of Thursday, there’s a new way Duluth residents can report problems to the city.

The service is a website called Resident Problem Reporter.

It allows residents to report issues that fall into four categories: snow and ice problems, road problems, water and sewer problems, and stormwater and drainage problems.

In the past, if there was an issue reported to a city councilor, it typically went through a long string of people before getting resolved.

“We’re really looking forward to having this system up and running and being able to have that complaint get submitted and go right to the staff that are going to work on resolving it,” said City of Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

Users can track the status of their reports and also see issues that have already been reported.

City leaders ask that you “like” those problems to let the city know if it’s also affecting you rather than submitting another report.

“We will work to roll out, as the mayor said, areas for people to submit additional concerns,” said Schuchman.

Schuchman said the city’s current priorities are the roads, but come summer, they’re hoping to at least add a place where residents can make reports about blighted properties.

“I cannot say enough how much more efficient I think it will be for every single person,” said Mayor Larson.

The website also tracks data on how fast certain issues are getting resolved around the city and makes that data public online.

Mayor Larson said this service is just a start to a larger program she said she hopes to implement in the future.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
Recall Petition: Why some community members want the Two Harbors mayor out of office
Recall Petition: Why some community members want the Two Harbors mayor out of office
Baily Bieniek-Phelps delivered her fifth baby on the side of I-94 while on the way to the...
Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband
WX GFX
More snow today, another round of snow later

Latest News

umm hockey
Minnesota Duluth players, coach react after Michigan Tech win
Theatre curtains
Duluth Playhouse consolidates with new partnerships, relocates to Norshor Theatre
court gavel
2 charged in connection to child abuse investigation in Carlton County
court gavel
2 charged in connection to child abuse investigation in Carlton County