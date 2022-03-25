City of Duluth launches new online service for residents to report problems

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - As of Thursday, there’s a new way Duluth residents can report problems to the city.

The service is a website called Resident Problem Reporter.

It allows residents to report issues that fall into four categories: snow and ice problems, road problems, water and sewer problems, and stormwater and drainage problems.

In the past, if there was an issue reported to a city councilor, it typically went through a long string of people before getting resolved.

“We’re really looking forward to having this system up and running and being able to have that complaint get submitted and go right to the staff that are going to work on resolving it,” said City of Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

Users can track the status of their reports and also see issues that have already been reported.

City leaders ask that you “like” those problems to let the city know if it’s also affecting you rather than submitting another report.

“We will work to roll out, as the mayor said, areas for people to submit additional concerns,” said Schuchman.

Schuchman said the city’s current priorities are the roads, but come summer, they’re hoping to at least add a place where residents can make reports about blighted properties.

“I cannot say enough how much more efficient I think it will be for every single person,” said Mayor Larson.

The website also tracks data on how fast certain issues are getting resolved around the city and makes that data public online.

Mayor Larson said this service is just a start to a larger program she said she hopes to implement in the future.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.