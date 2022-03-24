Advertisement

UMD NCAA Tournament watch party

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - There were watch parties all over Duluth today in support of the UMD Bulldogs as they took on Michigan Tech in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament. 310 Pub hosted one of those watch parties as fans saw the Bulldogs pick up the 3-0 win in their 7th straight tournament appearance.

Andrew Melby, a UMD alum and fan said, “These tournament runs mean a lot especially being fans of the other Minnesota teams, like the Vikings, who don’t really do a whole lot, this means a lot when I see them winning championships.

Melby also added, “Coach Sandelin really has this team going, he has been doing this for many years now and I really think they will make it to the Frozen Four at the very least.”

With the win, the Bulldogs will play on Saturday against either Denver or UMass Lowell.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
Recall Petition: Why some community members want the Two Harbors mayor out of office
Recall Petition: Why some community members want the Two Harbors mayor out of office
Baily Bieniek-Phelps delivered her fifth baby on the side of I-94 while on the way to the...
Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband
WX GFX
More snow today, another round of snow later

Latest News

NCAA tournament game
Bulldogs advance to NCAA regional final with win over Michigan Tech
Cherry boys basketball
Cherry advances to state semifinals after 68-57 win over Nevis
Gabbie Hughes and her biggest fans
The Bulldogs return home after their first National Championship Appearance in 12 years
FILE - In this Saturday, April 13, 2019 file photo, Minnesota-Duluth coach Scott Sandelin...
The Bulldogs look to Colorado for the NCAA Tournament