UMD NCAA Tournament watch party

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - There were watch parties all over Duluth today in support of the UMD Bulldogs as they took on Michigan Tech in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament. 310 Pub hosted one of those watch parties as fans saw the Bulldogs pick up the 3-0 win in their 7th straight tournament appearance.

Andrew Melby, a UMD alum and fan said, “These tournament runs mean a lot especially being fans of the other Minnesota teams, like the Vikings, who don’t really do a whole lot, this means a lot when I see them winning championships.

Melby also added, “Coach Sandelin really has this team going, he has been doing this for many years now and I really think they will make it to the Frozen Four at the very least.”

With the win, the Bulldogs will play on Saturday against either Denver or UMass Lowell.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.