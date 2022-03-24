Meet the candidates: Open seats for Superior’s school board on spring election ballot

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) - Early voting for Superior’s spring election has begun, and one of the more highly-anticipated races on the April 5, 2022 ballot is for the school board.

Three candidates are running, and only two seats will be filled.

Despite the recent heat school boards have faced during the pandemic, all three candidates running to serve Superior students said they’re up for the challenge.

The first is Dr. Christina Kintop, who has served on the Superior school board for 19 years.

She said she doesn’t feel her work is done.

If elected, she said her main focus will be growing mental health resources for students.

“The situation is pretty dire and we actually need collaboration,” Kintop said. “So moving forward, we’ve met with the mayor, we’ve met with the city council. So we need to collaborate more with those and bring everyone to the table.”

The other two candidates are Ed Gallagher and Brooke Taylor.

Taylor is a stay-at-home mom with six kids.

She said her main focus is the behavioral issues the schools have been dealing with.

“With the disciplinary model, I would want to reach out to teachers, staff, parents and find what’s working, what’s not, what would they like to see and how can we collaborate and come together as a team to ultimately meet the needs of our students and our future,” Taylor said.

Gallagher is a detective with the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. He also said behavioral problems within the schools are a top issue for him.

“We probably have 90 percent of our students are great and on the right track, but there’s a percentage who make it difficult for that 90 percent,” Gallagher said. “And I think what we’re doing is not helping all the kids.”

Spring election day in Superior is April 5, 2022. For more information about the election or how to vote, head to the city of Superior’s website.

