Tribal leaders call on local schools for response after racist incident

CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR 6) --Fond du Lac tribal leaders are asking Cloquet and Esko school leaders to take action after apparent screenshots of a racist conversation surfaced on social media.

Tribal leaders sent a letter to the superintendents this week.

In the letter, they claim they received a screenshot of a Snapchat conversation among Cloquet and Esko students.

Those students were allegedly making racist remarks and threats toward Native students.

In the letter, Fond du Lac asked the districts what they intend to do to address the situation.

They wrote the district needs to make sure all students feel safe at school and teach about the harm racist and violent rhetoric can cause.

Fond du Lac is asking for an immediate response from the districts.

Both Cloquet and Esko released statements following the incident.

Cloquet school leaders said, “Our school community will not tolerate racial profiling or any racist or hate language. This event...will lead to appropriate disciplinary action, individualized education targeting these racist beliefs, and restorative practices to address the harms caused by ignorance.”

“We condemn the racist language used by a small group of students in a private group message,” Esko school leaders said. “In addition to addressing the offenders, we will renew our ongoing efforts to build a culturally competent school community, free of intolerance, ignorance, and hate.”

The full letter can be found on the Fond du Lac Band’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.