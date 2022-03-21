U.S. Coast Guard investigating sinking tugboat in Duluth’s harbor

DULUTH, MN -- The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a sinking tugboat that’s docked at a slip in Duluth’s harbor.

According to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, the tugboat was formerly owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers but is now privately owned.

There was no immediate word on what caused the tugboat to begin sinking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

