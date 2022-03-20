Advertisement

Ukrainian-born Barron County woman worries for her family

Ukrainian-born Barron County woman worries for her family
By Nora McKeown
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, WI. (KBJR 6) - A woman born in Ukraine, now living in northwest Wisconsin, fears for her family’s safety as the war there continues.

Maya Kamrath was born in Kyiv, Ukraine. But at six and a half years old, she was adopted and found her new home in Rice Lake, WI.

“As soon as I touched the ground, and actually touched the Minnesota airport,” Kamrath said. “I was now officially a United States citizen.”

Although she’s always wanted to return to her home country, she’s never had the chance.

Recently, she virtually connected with her birth mother, Svetlana, half brother, Anton and other relatives in Kyiv.

“I have her husband, Anton, herself,” Kamrath said. “I have two other sisters and one of the sisters has a daughter, so I also talk to the daughter.”

With war continuing to plague Ukraine, Kamrath worries about the safety of her family, especially since she hasn’t yet been able to reunite with them.

She said they live in a danger zone near the country’s capitol.

“I mean they’ve had several missiles hit in that hometown area,” Kamrath said.

Her birth mother sometimes worries the worst could happen.

“She did say if anything should happen to her, she said ‘Could you take care of Anton?” said Kamrath.

Her family hears air strikes and bombings often.

“They’re more at the point where they’re getting used to hearing the bombs off in the distance,” she said.

It’s a heavy burden to carry, being so far from home and unable to be present with her family there, but Kamrath said she tries to help in other ways.

“Each night for them and each morning, I actually send out a little prayer message.”

But waiting for a response keeps Kamrath uneasy.

“There are times when I would stay up until early in the morning, knowing that I have to work in the morning as well,” she said. “But my family is my priority, so I would wait until they wake up.”

Kamrath hopes she will be able to visit safely soon and that the parts of the country she’s been most excited to visit won’t be destroyed.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies and several local fire departments responded to the scene.
Iron Range liquor store total loss after early morning fire
A photo of a fire truck.
Human remains found inside burned mobile home in Carlton County
Tuesday morning will be a mess with snow for Minnesota and rain for Wisconsin.
First round of rain and freezing rain arrives Monday morning; Snow comes by nightfall
The winter system will move very slowly to the east causing several days to be overcast and...
Spring weather continues before the next winter system arrives Monday
UMD Hockey
The Bulldogs are the 2022 NCHC Tournament Champions

Latest News

Ukrainian-born Barron County woman worries for her family
Ukrainian-born Barron County woman worries for her family
UMD SELECTION SHOW SUNDAY
UMD SELECTION SHOW SUNDAY
File photo of police tape.
Man shot fending off catalytic converter thieves
University of Minnesota Logo
U of M asks lawmakers for $30m for scholarships