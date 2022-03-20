UKRAINE SOLIDARITY: Duluth Cider hosts Stand With Ukraine concert

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Local musicians Charlie Parr and the Black Eyed Snakes performed at Duluth Cider Saturday to benefit the Ukrainian people.

All of the proceeds from the show will go to the International Rescue Committee, to support Ukrainian refugees.

A $10 donation was suggested, but organizers said many people donated more than that.

Event organizers said the idea for the event was sparked during a production meeting.

“We were just talking about current events, talking about what’s going on in Ukraine, and we were like ‘I wanna do something, what are we in a position to do,’ and we thought, let’s just throw a show and send all the proceeds to a nonprofit,” said Jake Scott, owner of Duluth Cider.

The International Rescue Committee is providing food, medical care, blankets, sleeping bags, and emergency support services to refugee families in Ukraine and Poland.

