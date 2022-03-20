Advertisement

UKRAINE SOLIDARITY: Duluth Cider hosts Stand With Ukraine concert

By Larissa Milles
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Local musicians Charlie Parr and the Black Eyed Snakes performed at Duluth Cider Saturday to benefit the Ukrainian people.

All of the proceeds from the show will go to the International Rescue Committee, to support Ukrainian refugees.

A $10 donation was suggested, but organizers said many people donated more than that.

Event organizers said the idea for the event was sparked during a production meeting.

“We were just talking about current events, talking about what’s going on in Ukraine, and we were like ‘I wanna do something, what are we in a position to do,’ and we thought, let’s just throw a show and send all the proceeds to a nonprofit,” said Jake Scott, owner of Duluth Cider.

The International Rescue Committee is providing food, medical care, blankets, sleeping bags, and emergency support services to refugee families in Ukraine and Poland.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a fire truck.
Human remains found inside burned mobile home in Carlton County
Cloquet Middle School
Cloquet Police investigate ‘school shooting’ threat at middle school
St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies and several local fire departments responded to the scene.
Iron Range liquor store total loss after early morning fire
Palace Bar Superior
Superior police investigate gunshot fired inside Palace Bar
Esko
Police give ‘all clear’ after claims of explosive device at Esko School

Latest News

The Ruth Free Store: Growing in size, growing in giving
The Ruth Free Store: Growing in size, growing in giving
Stand With Ukraine
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY: Duluth Cider hosts Stand With Ukraine concert
PRESERVING HISTORY: Duluth Preservation Alliance rallies to prevent demolition of Hotel Astoria
PRESERVING HISTORY: Duluth Preservation Alliance rallies to prevent demolition of Hotel Astoria
UMD Hockey
The Bulldogs are the 2022 NCHC Tournament Champions