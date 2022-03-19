Advertisement

Iron Range liquor store total loss after early morning fire

St. Louis County Sheriff's deputies and several local fire departments responded to the scene.
(Friends of the Northland FireWire)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRENCH TWP. (KBJR 6) -- The Side Lake Liquor store in French Township, north of Chisolm, is considered a total loss after a Saturday morning fire.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff, it happened just after 7 a.m.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies and several local fire departments responded to the scene.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

Responding officials determined the structure to be a total loss due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

