Iron Range liquor store total loss after early morning fire

FRENCH TWP. (KBJR 6) -- The Side Lake Liquor store in French Township, north of Chisolm, is considered a total loss after a Saturday morning fire.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff, it happened just after 7 a.m.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies and several local fire departments responded to the scene.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

Responding officials determined the structure to be a total loss due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.