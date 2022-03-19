Focus on safety: City leaders increase police presence in downtown Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - As COVID cases decline, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said she hopes more people will return to work and visit downtown.

“We are a strong, vibrant downtown and we want people to come back,” Larson said.

However, there have been rising concerns about safety, especially in the skywalks.

That’s why city leaders are implementing measures to make the return to downtown safer.

“We have doubled down and tripled down on our patrols,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken. “You’re going to see more police officers than you’ve seen. Most of that is meeting and greeting, but recognize that our problem-solving and capacity to problem solve is helped by the people that we have that don’t wear uniforms.”

He said in addition to getting more officers out, there are other resources available to the community that help ensure public safety.

“We also have a SURT team,” Tusken said. “That’s a Substance Use Response Team that helps people to get help if they’re suffering from addiction. If there’s people suffering from mental illness, we have tools to help.”

One of those tools is the outreach specialist recently hired by the Greater Downtown Council, who leaders said is already making a difference.

“A few of her clients have taken the next steps toward treatment,” Greater Downtown Council President Kristi Stokes said. “Also, even more importantly, at least four individuals have regained stable housing. So, those are some exciting success stories for us.”

The council has also added 50 hours per week of skywalk patrol for the Clean and Safe Team, all to make residents and visitors feel comfortable and safe as they return to downtown.

“We just wanted to remind people that this is your neighborhood,” Mayor Larson said. “And it’s a neighborhood that’s important to all of us.”

