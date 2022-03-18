Advertisement

USS Minneapolis Saint Paul set to be commissioned in Duluth

By Kristen Vake
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time in Minnesota history, a Navy ship is set to be commissioned and it’s happening in the Port of Duluth.

According to the Minnesota Navy League Council, the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul will be commissioned in Duluth on May 21, 2022.

The original ceremony was set for the spring of 2021, but an issue with the ship’s propellers slowed things down.

The high-speed combat ship was christened at the Marinette, Wisconsin shipyard in 2019.

The USS Minneapolis St. Paul will have a crew of about 140 sailors after its commissioning in Lake Superior.

If you’d like to attend this historic occasion, you can request tickets on the Minnesota Navy League website.

