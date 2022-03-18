Advertisement

Trampled by Turtles gives back to Twin Ports musicians with $5,000 grant

By Nora McKeown
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Trampled by Turtles announced Thursday they are partnering with Homegrown Music Festival to present a $5,000 dollar grant to a local artist or group.

“I feel like it’s a really special relationship, a band and the town in which they first started playing music together,” frontman Dave Simonett said.

He said the band’s first show was at Duluth’s Sir Benedict’s Tavern in 2003.

Now that they’ve made it big, performing around the world, he said the bluegrass-influenced folk band wants to give back to their hometown’s future musicians.

“I’m excited to hear what people submit,” Simonett said. “I feel like I’ve been a little bit out of touch with a lot of the younger bands happening in Duluth now, so I feel like it’s going to be a cool listening experience.”

In addition to the grant, the winners will have the opportunity to open for Trampled by Turtles and Jenny Lewis at their show in Bayfront Park in July.

Homegrown Music Festival Director Melissa La Tour knows how important it is for artists to get that first big break and said the grant has already garnered a lot of interest from the community.

“I’ve probably already got about 50 e-mails from different local bands that are super excited to apply for it,” La Tour said.

To qualify as an individual artist, you must live within 20 miles of Duluth or Superior. To qualify as a band, at least half of your members must reside in that area.

All the band asks is that the winners use the money “in their battle against artistic mediocrity” and to help turn the Twin Ports’ music scene up a notch.

Simonett said the band is hoping to continue the grant program in coming years.

To apply, head to Homegrown Music Festival’s website.

