UMD men prepare for Frozen Faceoff

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After hitting the road and taking down St. Cloud State in the NCHC quarterfinals, the UMD men’s hockey team prepares for the Frozen Faceoff where they will meet up with the top seed, Denver, this Friday night at 4:07 P.M.

The last time the Bulldogs were at Xcel Energy Center was on March 23rd, 2019, and that day ended well for UMD, as they took home the NCHC Tournament Championship. The Bulldogs are hoping to repeat that story at the “X” this season.

