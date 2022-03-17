Advertisement

Sláinte to sober rides: Police urge safe St. Patrick’s day plans

By Larissa Milles
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --Originally celebrated to honor St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day is now a celebration of all things Irish.

“I think it’s a timeless holiday that people really enjoy there’s not a lot of pressure attached to it there’s not too much expectation,” said Mike Maxim, owner of Dubh Linn Brew Pub in Duluth.

It can also be a dangerous holiday. St. Patrick’s Day is the 4th most popular holiday for alcohol consumption.

On a normal day nationwide, one person is killed due to drunk driving every 52 minutes.

Superior police officer Bradley Jago said the rate increases on the Irish holiday.

“On St. Patrick’s Day night that jumps to every 30 minutes so there is a greater increased risk whether you’re driving intoxicated or you’re a pedestrian,” Jago said.

In 2018, one-third of pedestrians killed on St. Patrick’s Day across the United States had a blood alcohol content above .08.

Jago said the safest way to get from the bar to your bed is by having a sober driver.

“St. Patrick’s day is an Irish holiday and we all know about the luck of the Irish, but it’s important not to push your luck on St. Patrick’s Day night,” Jago said. “Just find an Uber, find a Lyft, find a taxi cab, there are plenty that run around here.”

Finding a sober ride is something Dubh Linn Irish Pub owner Mike Maxim said he supports.

“It’s really nice to have Uber and Lyft in town, it makes a huge difference,” Maxim said. “There’s a lot of drivers out on the holiday seasons, so use an Uber, use a Lyft, get a friend for sure.”

Officer Jago said Superior won’t be increasing patrols on St. Patrick’s Day, but officers who are on patrol will be watching the roads especially closely.

