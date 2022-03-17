Essentia gives Rock Ridge Schools $400,000 grant

VIRGINIA, MN. (KBJR 6) - Essentia announced a new partnership with Rock Ridge Schools for a scholarship program that could help to address the local healthcare staffing shortage.

“It’s good for Essentia and our struggles with staffing to help with workforce development, like every other industry,” said Essentia administrator Sam Stone. “It’s good for the students and most importantly, it’s good for the community.”

Essentia gave the school a $400,000 grant, $300,000 of which will be used for the next ten years to award high school students up to $30,000 for tuition if they choose to study specialties in high demand for Essentia.

Students would then come back to work in Essentia hospitals in the Arrowhead Region for one to three years, depending on their major.

The other $100,000 gives Essentia naming rights for the science wing of the new school.

“This collaboration is to ensure we’re doing our part to educate high school students of those opportunities right in their backyard,” Stone said.

In addition to providing the scholarship opportunity, Essentia is partnering with the school to create a healthcare curriculum for its career academy.

They will be offering internships, job shadowing, teacher externships, and more.

Rock Ridge Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt says this program sheds light on the jobs available for students on the Iron Range.

“We had kids and parents who thought the jobs weren’t here,” Schmidt said. “That simply is not true.”

Schmidt said he expects at least some parts of the program will be implemented starting in the next school year and that he’s looking forward to working with leaders from the healthcare industry.

“It’s smart of us to be talking to healthcare providers like Essentia who have stepped up and stepped forward,” Schmidt said. “So that we can both help each other out.”

