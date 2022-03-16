Advertisement

Evers signs anti-opioid legislation in La Crosse

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Behind Evers is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature plans to send a dozen election and voting bills to Evers in an attempt to mollify backers of former President Donald Trump who falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen from him. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(andy manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed three bills designed to curb opioid use.

The governor signed the legislation Wednesday morning at an addiction rehabilitation facility in La Crosse.

The first bill creates three tiers of felonies for manufacturing, dealing and possessing fentanyl based on the amount and increases the maximum prison sentence for the crimes by five years if the crimes occur in a public housing project or near a park, swimming pool, youth center or school.

The second bill decriminalizes the use fentanyl testing strips used to confirm a substance as fentanyl. Such strips are classified as drug paraphernalia under current state law.

The third bill calls for the creation of a state database tracking methamphetamine and opioid use.

