70 sheep die in Esko pole building fire Wednesday

ESKO, MN-- Fire crews responded to a pole building engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened on the 300 block on Koski Road in Esko.

Officers who responded say the owner was not home at the time but he did arrive later.

As a result of the fire, officials say 70 sheep died.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Multiple fire departments were on scene to help contain the flames.

