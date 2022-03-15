With $3.5M in funding, Chisholm could see big upgrades to EMS services

CHISHOLM, MN -- Built in 1908, the Chisholm Police Department and Fire Hall building is well over 100 years old.

The city plans to move its emergency services to a brand new building across town, a project that would cost roughly $8.5 million to complete.

Last week, they learned they would be receiving roughly $3.5 million in federal funding to help upgrade the building.

On top of money, they’ve received from the state of Minnesota, they’re optimistic the project could begin as soon as this year.

“We’ve also received 1.9 million in state money dollars for this project. So it’s becoming pretty realistic that this project can go forward with the funding that we have received,” said City Administrator Stephanie Skraba.

Additional funding is expected to come from further state funding or USDA loans.

The building’s outdated infrastructure and tight spaces have created problems for the city in the past.

“We have no room, to where we’re buying fire trucks special size to fit into building. Our police cars sit outside most of the time,” said Chisholm Mayor John Champa.

Skraba believes the new building could help emergency services respond to calls more easily.

“It’s really crucial for the citizens of Chisholm to have the opportunity to have an up-to-date facility for emergency services, which would include fire, ambulance and a police station,” she said.

The new building would house police, fire and ambulance services, moving them off a major highway and allowing better, quicker access to the road.

“It looks like it’s a realistic project at this point, so we’re thrilled,” said Champa, “It’s a long time coming.”

The city hopes to bid on the project sometime this year, with the goal of completing the building sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KBJR6. All rights reserved.