Duluth receiving federal funding to improve Lift Bridge, 911 system

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- On Monday, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced new federal funding they say will benefit projects in Duluth.

More than $1 million will be coming to Duluth from the nation’s capital to improve the Lift Bridge and the city’s 911 system.

“I worked at the local level, the state level, at the federal level and what I have learned is that the best ideas are always going to come from folks in the community that are doing the work, and that’s exactly what Senator Klobuchar and I listen to when we put forth these projects to support Duluth,” said Senator Tina Smith.

The money is coming from the recently signed appropriations bill.

$500,000 will go toward infrastructure upgrades for the Lift Bridge.

“It will help the city get down the path of making the necessary improvements to keep that iconic bridge an icon of the city,” Smith said.

$750,000 in funding is set to go to the Duluth Police Department’s automated 911 emergency response system.

“A strong, resilient 911 response system is really core to public safety,” Smith said. “It’s core to people in the community knowing that if they need help they can get it.”

“This federal funding will have a real impact for Duluth. From helping revitalize the historic Aerial Lift Bridge to strengthening the city’s 911 emergency response system, this funding will address key issues impacting Minnesotans on a daily basis,” Senator Amy Klobuchar said.

Smith said the city will get to decide the specific ways in which the money will be used for both the Lift Bridge and the 911 system.

That funding will be accessible to the city over the next few months.

“I’ve long said that we can see the lighthouse on the horizon as we continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. With this funding for Duluth, that has never been more true,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

Neither the Duluth Police Department nor a city representative was available to discuss more about the specific issues with the 911 system and the Lift Bridge.

