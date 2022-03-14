St. Luke’s relaxes visitor policy as COVID cases decline

DULUTH, MN-- Another Duluth hospital has relaxed its visitor policy amid decreasing COVID cases in the Northland.

St. Luke’s says some patients can now have two visitors at a time.

However, no visitors are allowed for adult patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 until the patient is no longer contagious.

St. Luke’s is also no longer requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within three days of visiting.

However, visitors must still be symptom-free, not awaiting a COVID-19 test result, and continue to wear a mask, among other requirements.

Some exceptions may apply.

Visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

