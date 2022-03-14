Advertisement

St. Luke’s relaxes visitor policy as COVID cases decline

FILE - A pregnant and intubated COVID-19 patient sits in the Surgical Intensive care unit...
FILE - A pregnant and intubated COVID-19 patient sits in the Surgical Intensive care unit (SICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)(Kyle Green | AP)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN-- Another Duluth hospital has relaxed its visitor policy amid decreasing COVID cases in the Northland.

St. Luke’s says some patients can now have two visitors at a time.

However, no visitors are allowed for adult patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 until the patient is no longer contagious.

St. Luke’s is also no longer requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within three days of visiting.

However, visitors must still be symptom-free, not awaiting a COVID-19 test result, and continue to wear a mask, among other requirements.

Some exceptions may apply.

Visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For full details, click here.

