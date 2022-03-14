Local leaders react to Emmett Till Antilynching Act

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -After a century of more than 200 failed attempts, the US Senate unanimously passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.

Now awaiting President Biden’s signature, the act would make lynching a federal hate crime.

Although lynching has been considered a crime in the state of Minnesota since 1921, City of Duluth Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford said there is still significance to the passage of this bill on a federal scale.

“Because it shows the steadfast of not only Emmett Till and his family,” Crawford said. “But how important it is to recognize lynching as a hate crime in America.”

The Duluth community continues to reckon with the lynchings of Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie.

The three Black circus workers were attacked by a mob of white people after being falsely accused of sexual assault in 1920.

UMD History professor Dr. Scott Laderman said it took the community far too long to acknowledge what had happened.

“It would not be for many decades later, that Duluth would in fact finally come to terms with the fact that in Duluth we had a direct experience with this sort of racial violence.”

Now, the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial stands tall in downtown Duluth.

Crawford was on the original board for the Clayton-Jackson-McGhie Memorial when the plaque was first installed in 2003.

“One thing we realized is that for us to heal a community, it became important to understand and we need to recognize the pain that most communities keep quiet,” said Crawford.

He said local efforts are now pointed toward claiming St. Louis County’s pillar from the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

The memorial is in Montgomery, AL and features a monument for every county in America where a lynching occurred.

The organization will install an identical monument in communities that actively acknowledge these dark spots in their history and continue the conversation about past and current racial injustices.

“Now in our community we have a chance to teach, not only Minnesota, but the world, about what it means to recognize when something this painful and horrible happens and to heal and move forward and learn from that,” Crawford said.

The EJI reports more than 4400 Black people were lynched in the United States between 1877 and 1950.

There are 800 total monuments at the national memorial representing the American counties where these lynchings took place.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.