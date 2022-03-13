Advertisement

No. 10 Bulldogs sweep the No. 9 Huskies to go to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff

By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs picked the perfect time to get their first sweep of an NCHC opponent Saturday night as the ‘Dogs beat the Huskies 4-3 in overtime.

It took the Bulldogs 41 minutes to find the back of the net, down 2-0 in the third, the Bulldogs power-play showed up and scored two goals in a span of three minutes by way of Noah Cates and Dominic James.

The Huskies would score 11 seconds later, but the Bulldogs answered with a little over three minutes left off of a deflection by Tanner Laderoute sending the game to overtime, where the captain, Noah Cates sent the Bulldogs to the Frozen Faceoff.

The Bulldogs will play Denver on Friday, March 18th from the ‘X.’

