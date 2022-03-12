COOKIES FOR A CAUSE: Duluth bakery fundraises for the transgender community in Texas

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - For the month of March, Positively 3rd Street Bakery is donating 100% of the proceeds from their special frosted sugar cookies to Organizacion Latina de Trans en Texas (OLTT).

The community-based group is run by trans women and allies dedicated to action and growth.

“LGBT rights has been at the core of our belief system for years and years and years now,” said Positively 3rd Street Bakery Co-owner Ro Leonard. “We’re very interested in investing in anything we can possibly do to help the community around us.”

The fundraiser comes in light of recent anti-transgender directive issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“When we were seeing some of this news coming out of Texas, it seemed absolutely obvious,” Leonard said.

That directive orders the state child welfare agency to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming healthcare for their children.

Friday evening, it was temporarily blocked by a state judge until the case is heard in July.

The bake sale at Positively 3rd Street has raised around $1200 for OLTT so far.

Leonard said they have seen an outpouring of support from the Duluth community for this cause.

In Texas, OLTT leaders say it feels good to know there are people standing behind them from all across the country.

“It’s nice to know that we’re not alone,” said OLTT employee Gia Pacheco. “People see what we’re going through and they actually identify with the pain and they’re willing to do something to try and help.”

Pacheco said it’s even better knowing that 3rd Street Bakery creates a space where trans folks feel welcome.

“They are allowing trans individuals to be in their organization, to work in their organization, just like anybody else,” Pacheco said. “They’re not just putting their money where their mouth is.”

The bake sale will continue through the end of the month. To donate, visit Positively 3rd Street Bakery or go directly through OLTT’s website.

