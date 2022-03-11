Advertisement

UMD blanks Harvard; Will face Minnesota for a trip to the Frozen Four

By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs began their road to their sixth NCAA championship Thursday, and for the third time this season, the Bulldogs beat the Harvard Crimson 4-0.

The goals came early and often for the Bulldogs, in particular, senior forward Gabbie Hughes, who had her first career hat trick just two periods into the contest.

“It was really fun,” said Hughes.

“I was talking to Kleiner after that and said that was probably one of the best games we played together in a while, so it felt really fun and I think it was focusing on 5 minutes at a time for our line and it really helped today. On that last goal, Giggy drove and Kylie and Kleiner were just busting to the net and left a huge lane wide open for me and felt like I had all the time in the world so it’s definitely big when we have that chemistry clicking and we know where each other are and we are working hard when we don’t have the puck is super huge for us,” Hughes added.

McKenzie Hewett added the fourth and final goal in the third period.

The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday, in a game against the University of Minnesota for a trip to go to the Frozen Four. Puck drop Saturday is at 2 p.m.

