No. 3 seed Bulldogs lose to No. 6 seed Nebraska-Kearney in NCAA Tournament

HAYS, KS. (KBJR) - For the second straight year, Nebraska-Kearney sends the Bulldogs home in the NCAA beating the ‘Dogs 77-70.

The Bulldogs were led by their fifth-year seniors, Ann Simonet, who had 16 points, Maesyn Thiesen added 16 points, and Payton Kahl finished with ten.

An outstanding season comes to an end. Bulldogs fall in the NCAA Tournament to Nebraska-Kearney. @UMDWomensBBall //@SuperiorChoice_ pic.twitter.com/h3NAjHQyWM — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 11, 2022

The Bulldogs finish the year 24-5.

