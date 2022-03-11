Advertisement

No. 3 seed Bulldogs lose to No. 6 seed Nebraska-Kearney in NCAA Tournament

UMD hoops combine for a 25-2 home record(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAYS, KS. (KBJR) - For the second straight year, Nebraska-Kearney sends the Bulldogs home in the NCAA beating the ‘Dogs 77-70.

The Bulldogs were led by their fifth-year seniors, Ann Simonet, who had 16 points, Maesyn Thiesen added 16 points, and Payton Kahl finished with ten.

The Bulldogs finish the year 24-5.

