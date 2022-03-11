MAKING THEIR VOICES HEARD: Community leaders lobby for Superior at the state capitol

SUPERIOR, WI. (KBJR 6) - After a recent lobbying trip to Madison, Superior and Douglas County leaders are busy making sure their priorities aren’t forgotten at the state capitol.

Mark Liebaert, the Douglas County Board Chair, said this year’s main priorities are tuition reciprocity, medicaid funding, and a .5% sales tax increase that would help fix Douglas County roads.

He said community leaders are lobbying for state legislators to allow Douglas County to implement that tax on their own.

President of the Northwest Wisconsin Building Trades, Kyle Bukovich, said leaders have been pushing for this sales tax increase for years.

“The citizens want it,” Bukovich said. “But the legislat[ors] down in Madison really don’t care about that. They view it as ‘you’re Northern Wisconsin and your voice doesn’t matter.’”

Both Liebaeart and Bukovoch say being present at the state capitol helps to get legislators in touch with these issues.

University of Wisconsin-Superior Community Engagement Director Jenice Meyer knows that feeling too.

She says even though tuition reciprocity is not a current priority at the capitol, she is hopeful it will be taken up in the next legislative session.

Tuition reciprocity when students pay their in-state tuition to go to a similar-sized university in a neighboring state. Because in-state tuition in Minnesota is slightly higher than Wisconsin, UWS earns a little bit extra in tuition fees. That money currently goes back to Madison, but the school wants to keep it.

“The money right now is going into the general fund for the state of Wisconsin,” Meyer said. “That over $600,000 a year would be able to put more into our students, providing the kind of career preparation and support they need while in school.”

Liebaert says even though the Legislature doesn’t take on all these issues right away, it’s important to keep reminding lawmakers about Northwest Wisconsin’s needs.

“You never know, it might take years for, let’s say, the sales tax to go in,” Leibaert said. “And if it does go in, it was initiated by Superior Days. So even though it might take ten years for it to get there, it might never have come if Superior Days wouldn’t have happened.”

Liebaert said planning for next year’s Superior Days is already in the works.

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.