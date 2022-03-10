Woman in Grand Rapids charged with 5 felony drug charges

GRAND RAPIDS, MN-- A woman has been arrested for possession of drugs in Grand Rapids.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, police executed a search warrant at the home of Larissa Thompson on February 28.

They found marijuana, sedatives, and cash.

Police found 845 grams of marijuana, 878 grams of marijuana wax, 35 disposable tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape pens, 7 THC vape cartridges, 2 packages of THC edibles, 3.75 pills of Alprazolam, packaging material, a digital scale and $4,216 in cash.

Thompson was arrested and is facing five felony drug charges.

