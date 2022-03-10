Movies in the Park kicks off in July, here’s the lineup
DULUTH, MN-- Looking ahead to brighter, warmer days, Movies in the Park has announced its summer movie lineup for 2022!
From July 8 to August 26, moviegoers will be able to sit for a flick and enjoy some popcorn at Leif Erikson Park this summer.
The top 8 films were voted on by the community in February at the Greater Downtown Council’s Facebook page.
Kicking off the season..... Sing 2!
Mark your calendars:
July 8
-Sing 2 R: PG
July 17 *Sunday*
-Beethoven R: PG
July 22
-Clifford the Big Red Dog R: PG
July 29
-42 R: PG13
August 5
-Scoob! R: PG
August 12
-The Little Rascals R: PG
August 19
-Trolls World Tour R: PG
August 26
-Men in Black R: PG13
Downtown Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council is excited to announce this summer’s lineup, presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics.
