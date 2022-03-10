Movies in the Park kicks off in July, here’s the lineup

DULUTH, MN-- Looking ahead to brighter, warmer days, Movies in the Park has announced its summer movie lineup for 2022!

From July 8 to August 26, moviegoers will be able to sit for a flick and enjoy some popcorn at Leif Erikson Park this summer.

The top 8 films were voted on by the community in February at the Greater Downtown Council’s Facebook page.

Kicking off the season..... Sing 2!

Mark your calendars:

July 8

-Sing 2 R: PG

July 17 *Sunday*

-Beethoven R: PG

July 22

-Clifford the Big Red Dog R: PG

July 29

-42 R: PG13

August 5

-Scoob! R: PG

August 12

-The Little Rascals R: PG

August 19

-Trolls World Tour R: PG

August 26

-Men in Black R: PG13

Downtown Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council is excited to announce this summer’s lineup, presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics.

