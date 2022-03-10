Advertisement

Duluth Deputy Chief of Patrol announces retirement

Duluth Deputy Chief of Patrol
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Patrol Steve Stracek announced his retirement from the force.

Stracek was tapped to be the Deputy Chief of Patrol a year ago after serving on the force for nearly 25 years.

Prior, Stracek served as a patrol officer, Lieutenant, and the Commander of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

“He cared about people and service, and it shined through in his work each day,” said Police Chief Mike Tusken.

Lieutenant Mike Ceynowa will take over as the Deputy Chief of Patrol on Saturday, March 13.

Prior Ceynowa served as Patrol Officer, Violent Crimes Unit Investigator, Patrol, and Investigative Sergeant, Patrol and Investigative Lieutenant, and most recently, a Professional Standards Lieutenant.

