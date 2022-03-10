Breanna Ellison announces run for Minnesota House District 8B

DULUTH, MN-- Another candidate announced their run for the Minnesota House 8B spot this week.

Breanna Ellison along with Arik Forsman are both now seeking the newly drawn seat.

That area encompasses the eastern portion of Duluth.

Ellison graduated from UMD and has served on a number of Duluth boards and commissions.

Currently, she works as a career counselor in the City of Duluth’s Workforce Development Department.

Breanna says she is looking forward to this next step in her commitment to the people of Duluth by representing the people of Minnesota House District 8B.

The position is currently held by Rep. Jen Schultz who announced she won’t be seeking re-election.

