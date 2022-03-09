Advertisement

UMD men and women head to the NCAA Tournament

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams are off to the NCAA Tournament! The men are going for the first time since 2003 while the women are going for their fourth straight year.

The 13th ranked men finished the year with a record of 25-5 and came up just short of NSIC Tournament Championship falling in the championship game to MSU-Moorhead.

The men are a two seed and will take on Washburn who is a 7 seed on Saturday at 2:30 P.M.

As for the women, they head to the big dance ranked the highest they have been all year, as the 12th ranked team in the country after their NSIC Tournament Championship.

The Bulldogs head to the NCAA Tournament as a three seed, and will take on the 6 seed, Nebraska-Kearney, who beat them in the tournament last year.

