Natalie Zeleznikar announces run for Minnesota House

ISLAND LAKE, MN-- Natalie Zeleznikar of Island Lake announced Wednesday, she is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 3B.

Zeleznikar is a 30-year resident of Northeast Minnesota who would represent portions of St. Louis County, including the communities of Two Harbors, Hermantown, Proctor, Fredenberg, and more.

“I’ve spent my career as an entrepreneur in business working to provide quality care for Minnesota seniors, and am excited to start a new chapter serving our community in the Minnesota House”, Zeleznikar said.” Northeast Minnesota is a wonderful place to call home, and I want to be a new voice for our area that will focus on the issues we all care about- keeping our communities safe, taking care of our seniors, reducing taxes for families and great schools for our children”.

Zeleznikar, co-founded an assisted living facility in Proctor and has spent more than 30 years serving Minnesota seniors as an executive leader for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Zeleznikar has two sons and lives in Island Lake with her husband Dan, of 29 years.

She is seeking the Republican endorsement, currently represented by 46-year incumbent Rep. Mary Murphy.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.