Masks no longer required in Duluth City facilities

DULUTH, MN-- The City of Duluth will no longer require masks or face coverings inside any City facilities.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders say the decision for the policy change comes after the decline in COVID cases and new CDC guidance.

The City still supports those who choose to wear a mask.

Adding, mask requirements will be put back in place if the CDC recommends it.

