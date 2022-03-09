Advertisement

Masks no longer required in Duluth City facilities

Duluth City Hall
Duluth City Hall(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- The City of Duluth will no longer require masks or face coverings inside any City facilities.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders say the decision for the policy change comes after the decline in COVID cases and new CDC guidance.

The City still supports those who choose to wear a mask.

Adding, mask requirements will be put back in place if the CDC recommends it.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
UPDATE: Cloquet Police identify victim in ‘suspicious’ death investigation
A car crash took place.
Man involved in crash on I-35 struck by semi moments later
For one Northland man, COVID-19 was a life saver
For one Northland man, COVID-19 was a life saver
The district still plans to start developing their new transportation and facilities site on...
City, real estate agent shed light on Duluth Central High School developer back out
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr.,...
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

Latest News

Viking Cruise Ship Rendering
SETTING SAIL: With arrival of cruise ships just months away, city leaders prepare
SETTING SAIL: With arrival of cruise ships just months away, city leaders prepare.
SETTING SAIL: With arrival of cruise ships just months away, city leaders prepare.
Natalie Zeleznikar of Island Lake announced Wednesday, she is running for the Minnesota House...
Natalie Zeleznikar announces run for Minnesota House
An auction for a Duluth East athlete injured in a skiing accident aims to help with rehab costs.
Online auction for teen paralyzed in ski accident aims to help with rehab expenses