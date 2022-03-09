GOP-led Michigan Legislature to vote to pause state gas tax

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- The Republican-led Legislature will start voting to freeze, for six months, Michigan’s 27.2-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes amid pump prices that exceed $4 per gallon.

Republican leaders announced the plan Wednesday after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Congress to suspend the federal 18.4-cents-a-gallon gas tax and 24.4-cent diesel tax.

Her office has not embraced temporarily halting state fuel taxes, saying it would hamper road repairs.

The state legislation would save drivers approximately $750 million.

The federal legislation would transfer general funds so transportation funding to states is not cut.

It’s unclear if the state legislation will have a similar provision.

