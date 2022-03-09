Fanti named to All-NCHC First Team

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - UMD junior goaltender, Ryan Fanti, has been named to the All-NCHC First Team for his fantastic season in net for the Bulldogs.

Fanti posted a 9-9-4 record in conference play, making 23 starts, and led the conference with a 2.13 goals-against average while ranking second with a .918 save percentage.

Fanti leads the NCHC with both a .921 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA in all games (31 starts).

