Fanti named to All-NCHC First Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - UMD junior goaltender, Ryan Fanti, has been named to the All-NCHC First Team for his fantastic season in net for the Bulldogs.
Fanti posted a 9-9-4 record in conference play, making 23 starts, and led the conference with a 2.13 goals-against average while ranking second with a .918 save percentage.
Fanti leads the NCHC with both a .921 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA in all games (31 starts).
