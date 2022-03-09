Advertisement

Fanti named to All-NCHC First Team

Bulldog hockey
Bulldog hockey(KBJR)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - UMD junior goaltender, Ryan Fanti, has been named to the All-NCHC First Team for his fantastic season in net for the Bulldogs.

Fanti posted a 9-9-4 record in conference play, making 23 starts, and led the conference with a 2.13 goals-against average while ranking second with a .918 save percentage.

Fanti leads the NCHC with both a .921 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA in all games (31 starts).

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
UPDATE: Cloquet Police identify victim in ‘suspicious’ death investigation
A car crash took place.
Man involved in crash on I-35 struck by semi moments later
For one Northland man, COVID-19 was a life saver
For one Northland man, COVID-19 was a life saver
The district still plans to start developing their new transportation and facilities site on...
City, real estate agent shed light on Duluth Central High School developer back out
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr.,...
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

Latest News

Hawks boys hockey team
Hermantown boys feeling confident ahead of state tournament
UMD men's basketball coach Justin Wieck.
UMD men and women head to the NCAA Tournament
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
Jayden Karppinen clutch free throws send Esko to the semifinals
MARCH! Playoffs hoops from Minnesota and Wisconsin