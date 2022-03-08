Superior students purrrchase toys for Douglas County Humane Society

SUPERIOR, WI-- A few middle schoolers are giving back to animals in need.

The 8th graders at Superior Middle School went shopping for pet supplies at Walmart after receiving a $1000 grant from the Northland Foundation to support the Douglas County Humane Society.

The students shopped from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Students told us it felt good to help man and woman’s best friends.

“There’s lots of things that businesses give to us that we deserve to give back to them and everyone else in the community,” said 8th Grader, Peyton Pearson.

They picked up food, toys and more for the furry friends of Douglas County.

