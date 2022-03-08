Advertisement

Superior students purrrchase toys for Douglas County Humane Society

A few middle schoolers are giving back to animals in need.
A few middle schoolers are giving back to animals in need.(Wyatt Buckner)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI-- A few middle schoolers are giving back to animals in need.

The 8th graders at Superior Middle School went shopping for pet supplies at Walmart after receiving a $1000 grant from the Northland Foundation to support the Douglas County Humane Society.

The students shopped from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Students told us it felt good to help man and woman’s best friends.

“There’s lots of things that businesses give to us that we deserve to give back to them and everyone else in the community,” said 8th Grader, Peyton Pearson.

They picked up food, toys and more for the furry friends of Douglas County.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
UPDATE: Cloquet Police identify victim in ‘suspicious’ death investigation
The sale of the Central High School property will no longer be happening.
Saturday Properties will not move forward with Duluth Central High School purchase
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers: “Yes, I will be playing with the Packers next year”
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Essentia
Visitor policy at Essentia Health relaxed; masks still required

Latest News

The district still plans to start developing their new transportation and facilities site on...
City, real estate agent shed light on Duluth Central High School developer back out
City, real estate agent shed light on Duluth Central High School developer back out
City, real estate agent shed light on Duluth Central High School developer back out
A few local 8th graders showed support for Ukraine with a special performance
A few local 8th graders showed support for Ukraine with a special performance
Duluth to receive $5M federal grant for seawall reconstruction
Duluth to receive $5M federal grant for seawall reconstruction