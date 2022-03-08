STANDING WITH UKRAINE: North Star Academy students perform the Ukrainian national anthem

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - A few local 8th graders showed support for Ukraine with a special performance Tuesday.

After learning about the conflict abroad in social studies class, the North Star Academy band and choir learned the lyrics to the Ukrainian national anthem.

They performed it in front of a large Ukrainian flag the art department created.

Students say they wanted to stand up for peace and hope the people there are staying strong.

“We’re trying to represent the freedom that we’re hoping on Ukraine soon and wishing them the best for what is to come,” said student Natalie Carter.

The art department also created a positivity chain in support of Ukraine.

