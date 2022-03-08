MARCH! Playoffs hoops from Minnesota and Wisconsin
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - It’s crunch time in high school hoops, with playoffs in full swing teams across Minnesota and Wisconsin looking to keep their seasons alive.
Wisconsin boys scores:
(3) Appleton East 64 (6) Superior 60.
(3) Baldwin-Woodville 83 (2) Northwestern 72.
(1) Hurley 62 (5) Northwood 46.
(6) Prentice 56 (7) Siren 47.
Minnesota girls scores:
(2) Esko 47 (7) Virginia 43.
(3) Pierz 59 (6) Crosby-Ironton 52.
