Lockdown lifted, no weapon found at Burnsville High School
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police responding to a report of a weapon at a suburban Minneapolis high school gave the all-clear after a three-hour search found nothing suspicious.
A lockdown was put in place at Burnsville High School about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when the search began.
Authorities said no weapon was discovered and there were no injuries.
School principal Dave Helke said in mid-afternoon note to parents that students would be released immediately and buses would run their normal routes. All after-school activities were canceled.
Burnsville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Minneapolis.
