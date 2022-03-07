Visitor policy at Essentia Health relaxed; masks still required

DULUTH, MN-- Essentia Health leaders say they will move to a “less-restrictive” visitation policy at the hospital.

The decision comes after a decline in COVID hospitalizations, a decrease in community transmission and other factors, the hospital says.

The new policy takes effect Tuesday, March 8.

The hospital will allow two visitors per patient, per day, including emergency departments.

In most settings, visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are still unable to have visitors except in special circumstances.

Essentia is still requiring visitors to wear masks while in their facilities.

