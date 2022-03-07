Advertisement

Visitor policy at Essentia Health relaxed; masks still required

Essentia
Essentia(KBJR/CBS)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- Essentia Health leaders say they will move to a “less-restrictive” visitation policy at the hospital.

The decision comes after a decline in COVID hospitalizations, a decrease in community transmission and other factors, the hospital says.

The new policy takes effect Tuesday, March 8.

The hospital will allow two visitors per patient, per day, including emergency departments.

In most settings, visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are still unable to have visitors except in special circumstances.

Essentia is still requiring visitors to wear masks while in their facilities.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve
The driver kept going after not realizing what happened.
Logging truck smashes eight gas pumps in Orr
As of Saturday, March 5, ice accumulation amounts are highest in northern Wisconsin especially...
More ice & snow on the way tonight with another clipper system by Tuesday
Thousands gather at the DECC Friday with limited parking
Thousands gather at the DECC Friday with limited parking
Hope Carlson drops 17 as Proctor beats Duluth Marshall
Saturday Playoff Hoops in the Northland

Latest News

The sale of the Central High School property will no longer be happening.
Saturday Properties will not move forward with Duluth Central High School purchase
Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
Police: ‘Suspicious’ death at Cloquet residence under investigation
AAD SHRINE CIRCUS
AAD Shrine Circus rebrands for 100th year, no more exotic animals
Duluth Lift Bridge
Submit your guess for Duluth’s First Ship Contest