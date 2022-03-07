UMD Men’s Basketball get first NCAA Tournament bid since 2003 while UMD Women earn fourth bid in a row

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time since 2003, the Bulldogs are back in the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs earned the two seed in the central division and will face the seven seed Washburn in the first round of the tournament in Augustana.

For the first time since 2003, @UMDBulldogMBB is going dancing!!



The Bulldogs received the No. 2 seed in the Central Region and will face Washburn in the first round of the @NCAADII Tournament!#MakeMoves x #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/9MaZQ24AJ0 — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 7, 2022

The Bulldogs hope to have NSIC player of the year Austin Andrews back in the lineup after he injured his knee in the semifinals of the NSIC tournament.

For the fourth year in a row, the NSIC Champions earn the third seed in the central region.

Going dancing!! 💃@UMDWomensBBall earns the No. 3 seed in the Central Region and they will face Nebraska Kearney in the first round of the @NCAADII Tournament!#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/ypua3PDBmx — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 7, 2022

The UMD women they will play six seeded Nebraska-Kearney in the first-round hosted by Hays State. This will be a rematch of last year’s second round game where UMD lost.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.