UMD Men’s Basketball get first NCAA Tournament bid since 2003 while UMD Women earn fourth bid in a row

KBJR 6 News at 10pm
By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - For the first time since 2003, the Bulldogs are back in the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs earned the two seed in the central division and will face the seven seed Washburn in the first round of the tournament in Augustana.

The Bulldogs hope to have NSIC player of the year Austin Andrews back in the lineup after he injured his knee in the semifinals of the NSIC tournament.

For the fourth year in a row, the NSIC Champions earn the third seed in the central region.

The UMD women they will play six seeded Nebraska-Kearney in the first-round hosted by Hays State. This will be a rematch of last year’s second round game where UMD lost.

