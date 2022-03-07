Advertisement

Saturday Properties will not move forward with Duluth Central High School purchase

By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN-- The sale of the Central High School property will no longer be happening.

Duluth Public Schools were notified of this announcement Friday, March 4.

Developers known as Saturday Properties planned to purchase the building at 800 E. Central Entrance.

They didn’t share exactly why they are canceling the transaction.

The building has been empty since 2011 when the Duluth School District closed Central and consolidated into two high schools.

According to the release, the district is still planning on moving forward with the demolition of the Central High School building this year.

They say this will allow the property to become “shovel-ready for future development.”

“We are excited by the potential this property has to offer a developer as well as the economic benefit for the Duluth community,” said CFO Cathy Erickson.

The district closed on the sale of Historic Old Central with Saturday Properties on Feb. 9 for $3 million and is not affected by the termination of the Central High School purchase agreement.

