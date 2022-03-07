Advertisement

Police: ‘Suspicious’ death at Cloquet residence under investigation

Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN-- Officers are investigating a “suspicious” death at a Cloquet residence Thursday.

The Cloquet Police Department, Fond du Lac Police Department, and Cloquet Fire District arrived at a home on Trettel Lane in Cloquet on a medical call around 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman.

According to police, the female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they consider her death suspicious but did not shed any light on her cause of death.

Police did not immediately say if they are searching for a suspect or if they consider there to be a danger to the public.

The victim has not been named yet, as police wait to notify her family.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds without power in Northwest Wisconsin, crews working to resolve
The driver kept going after not realizing what happened.
Logging truck smashes eight gas pumps in Orr
As of Saturday, March 5, ice accumulation amounts are highest in northern Wisconsin especially...
More ice & snow on the way tonight with another clipper system by Tuesday
Thousands gather at the DECC Friday with limited parking
Thousands gather at the DECC Friday with limited parking
Hope Carlson drops 17 as Proctor beats Duluth Marshall
Saturday Playoff Hoops in the Northland

Latest News

The sale of the Central High School property will no longer be happening.
Saturday Properties will not move forward with Duluth Central High School purchase
AAD SHRINE CIRCUS
AAD Shrine Circus rebrands for 100th year, no more exotic animals
Essentia
Visitor policy at Essentia Health relaxed; masks still required
Duluth Lift Bridge
Submit your guess for Duluth’s First Ship Contest