Police: ‘Suspicious’ death at Cloquet residence under investigation

CLOQUET, MN-- Officers are investigating a “suspicious” death at a Cloquet residence Thursday.

The Cloquet Police Department, Fond du Lac Police Department, and Cloquet Fire District arrived at a home on Trettel Lane in Cloquet on a medical call around 7:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman.

According to police, the female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they consider her death suspicious but did not shed any light on her cause of death.

Police did not immediately say if they are searching for a suspect or if they consider there to be a danger to the public.

The victim has not been named yet, as police wait to notify her family.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

