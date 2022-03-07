Northland activists call for peace in Ukraine on Global Day of Action

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Groups across the country gathered Sunday to call for peace in Ukraine and the dissolution of NATO.

In Duluth, Several social justice organizations stood in solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

The stand-in was put on by the Northwoods Socialist Collective and Twin Ports Democratic socialists and was just one of the thousands of stand-ins across the globe.

Organizers said they’re demanding Russia leave Ukraine and that NATO quits its’ expansion efforts.

Bob Kosuth, with Veterans for America, said the damage of war in livelihood, the economy, and in draining of resources leaves a lasting impact.

“You don’t have to be even really on a frontline of a war to see how terrible it is. The experience of war being that close is something that changed my life,” Kosuth said. “I don’t want other people to have that experience, it’s not a good experience.”

Organizers said they believe the invasion increases the threat of nuclear war, sanctions hurt individual workers, borders should be open to refugees, and money spent on war is better spent on social programs and fighting climate change.

Governor Tim Walz declared Sunday Ukrainian Solidarity Day in the State of Minnesota.

