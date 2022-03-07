Advertisement

Local tribal colleges are set to receive millions of dollars in relief funds

Fond Du Lac Community College
Fond Du Lac Community College(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLOQUET, MN-- Minnesota received over $565 million for 90 colleges and universities including $234 million for community colleges due to the American Rescue Plan.

The Department of Education announced tribal colleges nationwide will receive $190 million.

That means Cloquet’s Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College will receive $5,550,961.

And the Leech Lake Tribal College will receive $3,332,685.

At least half of the funding is expected to go to direct financial relief for students.

Funding can also be used to support faculty and staff and ensuring learning continues during the pandemic.

As part of a state-by-state breakdown of funding, the Administration reported that these

American Rescue Plan funds included significant investments in key institutions in Minnesota,

including:

• Approximately $234 million for community colleges

• Over $14 million for 4 Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs)

• Nearly $167 million for 9 Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) – which includes

Hispanic-Serving Institutions, Predominantly Black Institutions, Alaska Native and

Native Hawaiian-Serving Institutions, Asian American and Native American Pacific

Islander-Serving Institutions, and Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions.

TCCUs in Minnesota receiving American Rescue Plan funds include:

• Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College: $5,550,961

• Leech Lake Tribal College: $3,332,685

• Red Lake Nation College: $2,768,501

• White Earth Tribal and Community College: $2,735,451

Examples of other colleges and universities in Minnesota receiving American Rescue Plan

funds include:

• Minnesota State University, Mankato: $25,920,540

• St. Cloud State University: $24,017,850

• University of Minnesota Duluth: $19,837,572

