Chisholm home damaged in fire, several pet birds perished

CHISHOLM, MN-- A house fire in Chisholm causes severe damage and loss of pets Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the house on 3rd Street around 2:45 p.m. to find the front of the home had extensive damage.

Officials say there were no injuries, however, several pet birds were killed in the fire.

Fire crews from Chisholm, Hibbing and Buhl responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Chisholm Ambulance Service provided medical standby and rehabilitation operations at the scene.

