Bulldogs earn back-to-back NCAA tournament bids for the first time since 2010-11

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After their quarterfinals win over Mankato in the WCHA playoffs, the Bulldogs seemed to have cemented a spot in the NCAA tournament and tonight it was made official.

For the first time in over a decade (2011-12), we are NCAA Tournament bound in back-to-back seasons! #GoDogs https://t.co/VNzLe5P4bS — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) March 7, 2022

The Bulldogs are back in the tournament back-to-back years for the first time in over a decade and will face a familiar foe in the Harvard Crimson.

UMD swept the Crimson earlier in the season and will take the short drive up I-35 where their first-round matchup will be.

Puck drop at Ridder Arena is at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.