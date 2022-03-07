Advertisement

Bulldogs earn back-to-back NCAA tournament bids for the first time since 2010-11

UMD women's hockey team
UMD women's hockey team(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - After their quarterfinals win over Mankato in the WCHA playoffs, the Bulldogs seemed to have cemented a spot in the NCAA tournament and tonight it was made official.

The Bulldogs are back in the tournament back-to-back years for the first time in over a decade and will face a familiar foe in the Harvard Crimson.

UMD swept the Crimson earlier in the season and will take the short drive up I-35 where their first-round matchup will be.

Puck drop at Ridder Arena is at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

